Here’s when tickets to Xdinary Heroes’ 2024 Singapore concert go on sale

Xdinary Heroes have announced their upcoming concert in Singapore, as part of their 2024 ‘Break the Brake’ world tour. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

The JYP Entertainment band – comprising drummer and leader Gun-il, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, guitarists Gaon and Jun Han, and bassist Jooyeon – will play a concert at the Esplanade Theatre in the city state of Singapore on March 17, 2024, as part of their 2024 ‘Break the Brake’ world tour.

Tickets to Xdinary Heroes’ show will go on sale next Friday (February 2, 2024) at 12pm local time. They will be available in seven tiers, from CAT 6 to the VIP Villain Package from SG$128 to SG$288.

The fan benefits for all seven tiers include a photocard set and a Hi-Bye session. Meanwhile, signed member polaroids and signed posters will be through a lucky draw for specific categories only.

In addition, the Villain Package and CAT 1 and 5 will have access to the show’s soundcheck. the former will also have access to a group photo opportunity.

The details for Xdinary Heroes’ 2024 ‘Break the Brake’ Singapore concert are:

Date: March 17. 2024

Venue: Singapore, Singapore, Esplanade Theatre

Ticket Price: From SG$128 to SG$288

Ticket Sale Date: February 2, 2024 at 12pm local time

Ticketing Merchant: Ticketmaster

Concert Organiser: CK Star Entertainment

🎸 𝗫𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀 <𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗲> 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗲

📆 17 Mar 2024 (Sun), 6PM

📍 Esplanade Theatre Villains, get ready to experience what you've been waiting for — 𝗫𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀' exhilarating performances 🤘 🥁… pic.twitter.com/1bUD5LrGjo — CK Star Entertainment Singapore 🇸🇬 (@ckstarsg) January 26, 2024

Xdinary Heroes debuted in December 2021 under JYP Entertainment with the single ‘Happy Death Day’. They have since dropped four mini-albums, the most recent of which was their October 2023 release ‘Livelock’.