Xdinary Heroes announce Asia dates for first world tour ‘Break the Brake’

South Korean band Xdinary Heroes have shared new dates and cities for the Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Break the Brake’ world tour.

Following the recently-concluded European leg of their tour, Xdinary Heroes will be heading to Asia in March 2024. The six-piece band will be performing shows in Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok.

Xdinary Heroes <Break the Brake> World Tour New Schedule Announcement 📢SHOW INFO 📍Jakarta 2024.03.02 (Sat) @ The Kasablanka Hall

📍Taipei 2024.03.08 (Fri) @ Zepp New Taipei

📍Manila 2024.03.23 (Sat) @ New Frontier Theater

📍Bangkok 2024.03.31 (Sun) @ Ultra Arena, Bravo BKK… pic.twitter.com/MSCwKpgkqD — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

Ticketing details for the Jakarta concert happening on March 2 (Saturday) at The Kasablanka Hall have also been announced. Pre-sale for Mecima members will start on December 11 at 1pm local time via Mecimashop, while general sales will begin later that day at 4pm. Tickets will also be available on Tiket from December 14, 3pm.

Xdinary Heroes <Break the Brake> World Tour in Jakarta 🔹SHOW INFO

2024.03.02 (Sat) @ The Kasablanka Hall 🔹TICKET OPEN (Local Time)

– MCP Member : 2023.12.11 (Mon) 1PM

– General Sale (https://t.co/JWCIV6Cc74) : 2023.12.11 (Mon) 4PM

– General Sale (https://t.co/h4ajWifQqJ):… pic.twitter.com/ujJpilwS20 — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) December 8, 2023

At the time of publishing, the remaining ticketing details for Taipei, Manila and Bangkok have yet to be announced.

The Asia dates for Xdinary Heroes ‘Break the Brake’ world tour are as follow:

March 2024

Saturday 2 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

Friday 8 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

Saturday 23 – Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

Sunday 31 – Bangkok, Thailand, Ultra Arena Bravo

Xdinary Heroes debuted in December 2021 under JYP Entertainment with the single ‘Happy Death Day’, making them the first band to launch under the K-pop agency since Day6 in 2015. They have since dropped four mini-albums, the most recent of which was their October release ‘Livelock’. The six-member band consists of bassist Jooyeon, drummer Gunil, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, and guitarists Jun Han and Gaon.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK officially renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities earlier this week following a months-long negotiation period. However, the agency has since confirmed that they are still in the process of negotiating the members’ individual contracts.