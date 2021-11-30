New JYP Entertainment band Xdinary Heroes to debut next month

Studio J and JYP Entertainment have announced the debut date for their upcoming band, Xdinary Heroes.

The six-member group are set to make their official debut on December 6 with the digital single ‘Happy Death Day’. Individual concept photos for two of the members – Jooyeon and O.de – have so far been released. More images are expected to be released in the coming days, alongside details of their debut.

Xdinary Heroes will be the first band to be launched by Studio J, in partnership with JYP Entertainment, since Day6 in September 2015. The group is comprised of bassist Jooyeon, drummer Gunil, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, and guitarists Jun Han and Gaon. Meanwhile, the last male group launched under JYP was Stray Kids in 2017.

JYP Entertainment had first announced Xdinary Heroes through a cryptic teaser titled ‘Xdinary Heroes Is Coming’ earlier this month, which featured the tagline, “We are all heroes”. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Xdinary Heroes is also short for “Extraordinary Heroes”.

Xdinary Heroes is one of two groups set to be launched by JYP Entertainment in the coming months. The agency is also set to debut JYPn, a seven-member all-female act set to make their debut in February 2022 with a “blind package”, which was available for pre-order earlier in July.

Earlier this month, JYPn’s Lily and Haewon shared their rendition of Destiny’s Child’s 2002 hit song ‘Survivor’. The cover dropped as part of the girl group’s ‘Qualifying’ series, which was launched to introduce the JYPn members.