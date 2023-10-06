Xdinary Heroes confirm cities and dates for first world tour ‘Break The Brake’

Xdinary Heroes have confirmed the cities and dates that will make up the first run of their first world tour, titled ‘Break The Brake’.

The band will return with their fourth mini-album, ‘Livelock’, next week (October 11). Its lead single will also be titled ‘Break The Brake’.

Xdinary Heroes will kick off the tour with three shows in Seoul in early November before heading over to Europe for a further six dates on the continent. A poster for the tour also promises “more [dates] to come”.

Ticketing details for the first leg of the ‘Break The Brake’ world tour have yet to be confirmed.

Xdinary Heroes will play:

NOVEMBER 2023

3-5 – Seoul, Yes24 Hall

11 – Paris, Bataclan

13 – London, O2 Islington Academy

15 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

17 – Madrid, La Sala (Wizink Center)

20 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

22 – Warsaw, Progresja

The band will also perform at the Korea On Stage event in London on November 8, where they will join the likes of ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, P1Harmony, STAYC, xikers and more on the bill.

The special concert is being held “in celebration of 140 years of UK-Korea relations”, according to MyMusicTaste, and is being run in partnership with South Korean television network KBS. Korea On Stage will take place at OVO Arena Wembley – tickets are on sale now via AXS.

Xdinary Heroes were the first band to debut as part of JYP Entertainment’s roster since Day6 in September 2015. The group comprises bassist Jooyeon, drummer Gunil, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, and guitarists Jun Han and Gaon.