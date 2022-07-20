Xdinary Heroes make first-ever comeback with music video for ‘Test Me’

Xdinary Heroes, the first band launched by Studio J, have made their first comeback with mini-album ‘Hello, World!’, accompanied by a music video for title track ‘Test Me’.

In the visual, members of the K-pop band carry out a plan to infiltrate and hack a music show so they can compete in the final round and broadcast their music to the world. They pull it off, and the video ends with the group celebrating together and holding a trophy.

“If you can make it better, take me / (Test me test me) / If you can make it more fun, take me / (Test me test me),” the group chant in the chorus.

‘Hello, World!’ marks the group’s first release for 2022 and features four new tracks from the group, along with an instrumental version of ‘Test Me.’ This release also marks their first release after making their debut with digital single ‘Happy Death Day’.

Xdinary Heroes was the first band to debut as part of JYP Entertainment‘s roster since Day6 in September 2015. The group comprises bassist Jooyeon, drummer Gunil, keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, and guitarists Jun Han and Gaon.

In an interview with the Korea Herald, leader Gun-il shared his hopes for the group’s progression and their aims with ‘Hello, World!’: “We’re rookies and still have a long way to go. But with our new album, we want to solidify our musicality as a rock band with various musical traits and colours, and promote ourselves to those new to us.”