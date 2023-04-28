First episode of new XG documentary reveals 21 trainees were considered for the girl group

Global girl group XG have released the first episode of their new documentary series which follows their journey to debut.

On April 26, XG unveiled episode one of their documentary XTRA XTRA, which includes footage of the members’ training process, accompanied by interviews with the group and their executive producer JAKOPS.

The new episode takes viewers through the beginnings of their label, XGALX (then known as X-GALAXY) in 2016, followed by its auditions in early 2017. The documentary then introduces each of the XG members – Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya and Cocona – with short interviews and clips of their auditions, and later gives a brief overview of the group’s selection process.

Following the auditions, the label gathered a several trainees to attend its various training camps, before narrowing down the group’s potential members to 21 trainees by 2018. They included Hikaru of K-pop girl group Kep1er and former Girls Planet 999 contestant Kamikura Rei.

“My goal for the group is simple,” JAKOPS shares in an interview. “To create a group with a strong character, mindset and humanity that has a clear message and vision, global sensibility, and can be loved by anyone, regardless of language or culture.”

“The most important thing is to be able to convey courage, hope, and joy to as many people as possible,” he adds. “That’s the kind of artist group I aim to create.”

Earlier this year, XG made a comeback with their singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’, the former of which was recently re-released with a new verse by Rico Nasty. GOT7 member Jackson Wang and Ciara also performed a cover of ‘Left Right’ during their performance at Coachella earlier this month.

XG first debuted in March 2022 with their single ‘Tippy Toes’, which was followed by their second single ‘Mascara’ in June 2022. Later that year, the group’s rappers, Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona released their ‘GALZ XYPHER’ rap cypher video, which went viral on TikTok.