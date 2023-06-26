Hear XG’s Hinata, Juria and Chisa’s soulful cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’

Vocalists Hinata, Juria and Chisa of global girl group XG have shared a cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’.

On June 25, XG released the fifth video of their ‘XG VOX’ series on YouTube, which features cover performances by the girl group’s vocalists. In the new clip, Hinata, Juria and Chisa each perform a solo cover before teaming up for their rendition of TLC’s 1999 hit ‘No Scrubs’.

Hinata opens the clip with her take on Kriz and WOODZ’s 2018 song ‘Bad’, singing in Korean and English. Later, Juria takes on a remix that combines Hikaru Utada’s ‘Never Let Go’ and Craig David’s ‘Rise & Fall’, both of which famously sample the 1993 Sting track ‘Shape Of My Heart’.

Chisa completes the trifecta with an upbeat rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Rock With You’, before the trio unite to harmonise on their cover of ‘No Scrubs’. “No, I don’t want no scrub / A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me / Hangin’ out the passenger side / Of his best friend’s ride / Trying to holla at me,” they sing on the chorus.

The new clip follows recent covers by XG’s rappers Jurin and Cocona, who performed their original verses to N.O.R.E’s ‘Nothin’’ and Harvey and Maya, who did the same with Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Two Tens’.

Last month, XG made their US live debut at 88rising’s Head in The Clouds festival in New York, performing their singles ‘Mascara’, ‘Shooting Star’ and more, along with several covers. The girl group will also be performing at the fifth annual Head In the Clouds festival in Los Angeles this August.

The girl group made a comeback in January 2023 with dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’. In an interview with NME, rapper Cocona shared that “the concept behind ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’ is to trust yourself and be what you want to be.”