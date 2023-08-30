XG say their music is “really inspired” by Beyoncé and Rihanna

Korea-based global girl group XG have discussed some of their biggest music inspirations, including Beyoncé and Rihanna.

In a new interview with Apple Music, the seven-member girl group discussed their sound and upcoming debut EP ‘New DNA’. “Our music is based on R&B and Hip-hop, but we try to add a bit of XG originality,” said vocalist Chisa.

“R&B and Hip-hop are genres that have really influenced us, so… American music has really impacted us,” she said, before going on to name some of their favourite artists. “Especially Beyoncé, Rihanna, H.E.R and SZA, I’ve been really inspired by American artists.”

Elsewhere during the interview, XG also discussed what listeners can expect from ‘New DNA’. “They’re all different genres, so I think you’ll enjoy them to the fullest. Not only the songs, but also the music videos have a lot of different concepts,” said rapper Cocona.

She went on to explain the respective themes arrival, evolution and exploration of their pre-release songs ‘GRL GVNG’, ‘TGIF’ and ‘New Dance’, the third of which arrived just last week.

“Each one has a different concept, but the story is actually connected. I think you’ll enjoy the XG world to the fullest,” Cocona said. ‘New DNA’ will be released on September 27.

First announced last month, the upcoming six-track project has been described as one that “boldly embodies the declaration of being a ‘new species’ free from conventions and limitations”.

‘New DNA’ will arrive about eight months after the girl group’s last comeback with dual singles ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’ in January. They went on to release remixes of both tracks in the following months, featuring Rico Nasty, and GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara respectively.