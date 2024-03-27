XG announce new single ‘Woke Up’, out in May

South Korea-based Japanese group XG have announced an upcoming new single titled ‘Woke Up’, due out in May.

XG announced the new song via their social media channels earlier today (March 27), revealing its title, format, release date and cover art. Titled ‘Woke Up’, the new track will be released on May 21 both physically and on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, the cover art features a close-up shot of someone’s lips with black lipstick, along with silver grills designed to look like the girl group’s official logo. It still remains unclear whether the track will be part of a larger body of work to be released at a later stage.

According to a new website launched for the song, ‘Woke Up’ will be the girl group’s “first all-rap song” and will feature “a groundbreaking track with 808 bass infused with sounds unique to East Asia”.

The website also teased that the new song’s chorus hook will include the line “Woke up lookin’ like this”, adding that “the distinctive rap performances of each member exude a powerful hip-hop identity”.

Last week, XG announced their upcoming ‘The First Howl’ world tour. The seven-piece are set to kick off their trek with two nights at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on May 18, before heading to cities across Asia, North America and Europe.

The upcoming release of ‘Woke Up’ will also mark XG’s first music of 2024 and since they released the special holiday single ‘Winter Without You’ in December last year. That followed the release of XG’s first mini-album ‘New DNA’ in September, which was led by the single ‘Puppet Show’.