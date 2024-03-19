XG announce 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour

South Korean-based Japanese girl group XG have announced their 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, North America, Europe and more.

The girl group will kick-off their trek with a two-date show at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on May 18. In the same month, they will also play concerts in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

While the dates for the rest of XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour in Asia have yet to be announced, they have teased concerts in cities such as Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, Seoul and more.

The girl group have also revealed upcoming legs in North America and Europe, set to take place in October and November this year. According to a poster for the tour, more legs will be announced in the future.

Ticketing details for XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour are:

MAY 2024

18: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

19: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

25: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

26: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

TBA: Bangkok, Thailand

TBA: Seoul, South Korea

TBA: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

TBA: Singapore, Singapore

TBA: Manila, the Phillippines

TBA: Taipei, Taiwan

OCTOBER 2024

TBA: North America

NOVEMBER 2024

TBA: Europe

