XPDC, Spider and Noh Salleh to perform for 3 Generasi concert this August

Malaysian rocker Noh Salleh of Hujan and Da Vagabonds will be joined by rock icons XPDC and Spider at an upcoming concert that celebrates three decades of local music.

The 3 Generasi concert is set to be held at the Zepp KL concert hall on August 27, and will see the three acts showcased in what YOLO Asia founder Ib Harun billed to the New Straits Times as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience which is relaxed and informal,” and open to all ages.

The concert is a part of virtual event agency YOLO Asia’s Live Sessions programme, which the agency says is aimed at getting musicians back on their feet after two years of pandemic lockdowns. The agency has organised four Live Sessions since the easing of pandemic public health restrictions earlier this year, showcasing the likes of Altimet, Tujuloca, Zizi Kirana and more.

Advertisement

Tickets start at MYR288, with MYR378 Meet And Greet and MYR6,288 VIP Private Box passes available. Get your passes to the 3 Generasi concert here.

Search recently became the first Malaysian band to perform at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, a new venue that was announced just last year. Zepp is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) and the Kuala Lumpur venue is Zepp’s 11th concert hall in the region, with nine venues in Japan and one in Taiwan. The Zepp KL is capable of hosting 2,500 attendees in its 6,000 square metres.

Noh Salleh’s band Hujan celebrated their 16th anniversary in 2021 with four special themed concerts. The four themes signified different eras in the band’s history, from their 2008 EP ‘1, 2, 3, GO!’, to their 2010 single ‘Kotak Hati’ and a reference to their 2012 album ‘Sang Enemy’. The band’s latest release came in the form of the EP ‘Pelangi Dan Kau’ in 2020.

Noh released his first solo album ‘Angin Kencang’ last year on January 1. The nine-track album followed his collaborative single ‘Yang Tercinta’ with Indonesian singer-songwriters Romantic Echoes and Bilal Indrajaya and his debut solo EP ‘Bisikan’, which were both released in 2020.

Spider’s last album, ‘Angkabut’, was released in 2014. The popular 2000s act were behind hits like ‘Tak Esok Lusa’, ‘Relaku Pujuk’, and ‘Bila Nak Saksi’ among others, having first formed in 1996 in the southern state of Johor.

XPDC were formed in 1989 and were considered the heirs apparent to rock legends Search and Wings. The band went on to carve out a successful legacy on their own right, releasing seven studio albums and even making an appearance as themselves in the 2001 film Getaran.