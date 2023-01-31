XXXTentacion murder trial reportedly set to begin this week

The trial for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion is due to take place this week, according to reports.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018.

While the jury selection for the trail has not yet finished (it began today, January 31), news outlet NBC6 reports that the trial will begin this week.

Co-defendants in the case, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome will stand trial; all have pleaded not-guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

A fourth codefendant, Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in August 2022 and there are reports that a plea deal was taken by Allen in the hope of reducing his sentence by co-operating with law enforcement.

His lawyer, Jim Lewis, told NBC Miami last year: “Mr. Allen entered a guilty plea this morning in the murder death of XXXTentacion. He pleaded guilty to a lesser included offence of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He still faces a life sentence.

“Obviously, we are hoping for better than that. But his sentence is deferred and it is likely he will be called as a witness in the case against the other three co-defendants.”

Lewis added: “Mr. Allen’s role was much less than the other three involved. It was always kind of contemplated that the State was looking to use him as a witness in the case. And finally we came to an agreement and plead to the agreement today.

“Again, his involvement was much less than the others. More of an accusatory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody. And hopefully the judge and the State will take this into consideration.”

If convicted, all three co-defendants face life behind bars.

Since XXXtentacion’s death, a number of posthumous releases have been shared, with the album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ shared in late 2019.

A feature-length documentary, titled Look At Me: XXXTentacion, was also released earlier this year on Hulu in the US, with a UK release yet to be announced.

The documentary charts the late rapper’s ascent on SoundCloud, his struggles with mental health and his history of domestic abuse charges. In 2018, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording.