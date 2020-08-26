Yaeji announces live-streamed Boiler Room set

Yaeji has announced she’ll be performing a live-streamed Boiler Room set later this week on YouTube.

The set, titled ‘Yaeji In Place’, was announced in a post on Yaeji’s Instagram profile and will be streamed from 12pm BST on Friday August 28 on Boiler Room’s YouTube channel.

For the set, the producer has promised a performance “that’s unlike anything I’ve done before”. As Pitchfork reports, she’ll be joined by a number of her collaborators from her recent mixtape, ‘What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던’, throughout the set.

“When all of this year’s touring was postponed, I felt a bit lost, not being able to see you all in person and share a new set,” she said on Instagram.

“This one isn’t like the show we were going to tour with, but it’s something special made for ‘What We Drew’, made for me and you.”

‘What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던’ was released in April this year. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, saying it “expands and elevates her intricate electronic sound”.

The mixtape was also included in NME’s best debut albums (and EPs) for the first half of this year.