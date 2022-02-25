YAØ finds comfort in self-love on new single, ‘Lose Face’

Singaporean singer-songwriter YAØ has released a new single, titled ‘Lose Face’.

Released today (February 25), the new single dropped alongside an accompanying music video that sees the musician performing on his own on an empty stage, as well as in a studio where he partakes in a photoshoot.

Written and composed by YAØ himself, the track explores the theme of self-love through lyrics like “Im sorry that I can’t be what you ask / If perfect’s what you need then know that it don’t last” and “I’ll never be good enough for you / So I’ll just be good enough for me”.

‘Lose Face’ – YAØ’s first release of the year – is the latest taste of the singer’s upcoming debut album, ‘Broke Pop Kids’, which has yet to receive a release date. Last year, he dropped the singles ‘WUW’ and ‘I Can’t Sleep’.

In July 2021, YAØ also had collaborated with Aisyah Aziz on a tender cover of Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ and teamed up with Charlene Su for her track ‘say it back’.

In September, YAØ teamed up with Singaporean rappers Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and YHB Sleepsalot for a posse remix of Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’.