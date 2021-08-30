YAØ, lewloh, Forests, Subsonic Eye and more to play Singapore’s 2021 IGNITE! Music Festival

Singapore’s IGNITE! Music Festival has announced its 2021 virtual mainstage line-up.

The festival took to social media yesterday (August 29) to announce the line-up, which will feature lewloh, YAØ, Abangsapau, Forests, Subsonic Eye and more.

This year’s festival will take place virtually on September 17 and 18 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival will be live-streamed for free over the course of two days via the official IGNITE! YouTube channel.

This year’s edition of IGNITE! marks the second virtual festival hosted since its debut in 2008. The inaugural Stay Home edition took place on July 18 last year and featured M1LDL1FE, Stopgap, Bakers In Space, Tell Lie Vision, Axel Brizzy, lewloh (then known as LEW) and more.

Day 1 of the 2021 festival will feature performances from Woes, YAØ, Jason Yu, Charlene Su and Abangsapau. The second day of the festival will feature Iman’s League, Forests, Subsonic Eye, lewloh and an opening set from the winner of this year’s IGNITE! band auditions.

This year’s audition finalists are Ultra Mega Cat Attack, Hijack Hayley, Tranquil, Kiss Me Juliet, Sio Lubis and The Experiment. Voting ends on September 3. Voting can be done through liking the bands’ performances on the official IGNITE! Instagram account.

IGNITE! has also announced two virtual workshops on September 8 and 15. The first workshop will touch upon music licensing and labels, while the second teaches aspiring musicians on how to build their presence in a digital world.

IGNITE! is an annual student-driven festival hosted by Republic Polytechnic.

The lineup for IGNITE Music Festival 2021 is:

Day 1:

Woes

YAØ

Jason Yu

Charlene Su

Abangsapau

Day 2:

IGNITE! Band Auditions Winner

Iman’s League

Forests

Subsonic Eye

lewloh