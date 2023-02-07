Yeah Yeah Yeahs share ‘Blacktop’ video and announce US and European shows

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared the video for ‘Blacktop’ and announced US and European tour dates.

“’Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally,” said frontwoman Karen O in a statement [via Stereogum]. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me.

“It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analogue video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time.”

She continued: “It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.”

Check out the video for ‘Blacktop’ below:

In addition, the band will be embarking on a US tour in May, followed by a Japanese festival date and a handful of other European shows. This includes their already announced appearance at All Points East in London’s Victoria Park, which they will be playing on August 25.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY

3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

13 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

26 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

JUNE

1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

3 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

8 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

10 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

JULY

28-30 – Yuzawa, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

AUGUST

25 – London, England – All Points East

26 – Paris, France – Rock en Seine

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

29 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle