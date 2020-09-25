Yeah Yeah Yeahs share footage of first ever show to mark 20th anniversary

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared footage of their first ever show, to mark 20 years since the fateful performance took place.

The New York band, comprised of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase, performed on a stacked bill at New York’s Mercury Lounge on September 25, 2000.

In the new footage, the band are seen performing ‘Our Time’ – which went on to become the final track on their debut 2001 EP.

“Special thanks to Dave Burton for getting us our first NY gig! Jack Martin for being our guest guitarist!,” they wrote.

20 YEARS to be hated! On this day in the year 2000 we made our debut performance at the @MercuryLoungeNY on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, we celebrate the date as our official birthday so it’s our party we can cry if we want to! pic.twitter.com/cAcdigIant — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) September 24, 2020

“The bartender who was feeding us way too many margaritas! And to our dear friend Helen Park for documenting it, all 4 songs we played ha! This is OUR TIME, can’t hear shit but what a treasure. Stay tuned more birthday stuff to come!

“Where were you when you first heard we existed?? Luv YYYs.”

The latest update from the band comes after they treated fans to a unique quarantine cover of ‘Phenomena’.

The trio played a socially distanced version of the track that appeared on the band’s 2006 album ‘Show Your Bones’.

The video sees the camera operator open a wardrobe in which guitarist Nick Zinner appears via a laptop from his own home.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs last released an album with 2013’s ‘Mosquito’. Earlier this year, Karen O said she was “ready to make” new music with the band. “I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that,” she told Australian radio station Triple J. “It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”