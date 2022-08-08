Yeah Yeah Yeahs share snippet of new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release this week

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of their new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release later this week.

The band confirmed in a post that the song will arrive this Wednesday (August 10). They also shared a roughly 10 second preview of the song, which features a heavily distorted guitar riff over a piano sequence.

‘Burning’ follows the New York City trio’s comeback single ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ (feat. Perfume Genius), which was released in June. Both songs feature on the band’s forthcoming album ‘Cool It Down’, their first new record in nine years.

‘Cool It Down’ is the follow-up 2013’s ‘Mosquito‘. The new eight-track album lands on September 30 via the band’s new label home of Secretly Canadian.

Last month, Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancelled three shows in Australia due to unspecified “health issues”, according to a statement provided by Splendour In The Grass, the festival that the band were due to play.

On July 15, Splendour announced that the band were pulling out of their July 22 set at the New South Wales festival and planned sideshows for Melbourne and Sydney on July 20 and July 24 respectively.

The band have most recently been touring the UK and Europe, performing at festivals including Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as their own headline tour.

In a five-star review of their Manchester show, NME noted that they shared new songs from upcoming album that “hint at big, widescreen pop, and pent-up emotion”.