Years & Years has announced details of his third album ‘Night Call’ and shared new single ‘Crave’ – you can hear the track below.

The forthcoming LP, which will be the first since Years & Years became the solo project of vocalist Olly Alexander earlier this year, will land on January 7, 2022 via Polydor.

READ MORE: Watch Olly Alexander gatecrash our interview with Adam Lambert at the BRITs

Speaking about ‘Night Call’, Alexander said in a statement: “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

Advertisement

‘Crave’, which was first announced last week, has been released today (September 28) to preview ‘Night Call’. Alexander has described the track as “a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted”.

“In the past I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head.”

You can watch the video for ‘Crave’ above, which features members of the cast of It’s A Sin (Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall, David Carlyle) as well as Munroe Bergdorf.

You can see the album artwork for Years & Years’ ‘Night Call’ below.

Advertisement

Back in April, the Alexander solo era of Years & Years began with the release of his comeback single ‘Starstruck’.

Explaining that Y&Y’s upcoming third record would be a solo endeavour, Alexander previously explained: “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

Following the arrival of ‘Starstruck’, Years & Years recruited Kylie Minogue for a collaborative remix of the single. Alexander also joined forces with Elton John for a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’, with the pair performing the track live at the BRITs 2021.

Elsewhere, Years & Years reimagined Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge Of Glory’ to mark the 10th anniversary of the latter’s 2011 album ‘Born This Way’.

Earlier this year, Alexander told NME that he scrapped an entire album’s worth of Years & Years songs when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020.