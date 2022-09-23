Years & Years joins lineup for Indonesia’s Joyland Jakarta festival

British solo pop act Years & Years is set to perform at Indonesia’s Joyland Jakarta festival this November.

Years & Years, the solo project of singer Olly Alexander, will join Phum Viphurit, Sales, Kunto Aji, Efek Rumah Kaca, Grrrl Gang and more at the festival, which will take place from November 4 to 6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan. This will be the five-time Brit Award nominee’s first performance in Indonesia, with more acts expected to be added to the lineup soon.

Tickets for the festival are currently available at the presale price of IDR1,050,000 for a early entry pass and IDR1,400,000 for a regular pass. Get your tickets here.

Welcoming Years & Years to our #JoylandFestJKT lineup 🧜‍♂️ Olly Alexander has established himself as one of the most innovative modern pop artists in the world as Years & Years. pic.twitter.com/gYL6ml4pK9 — Joyland Festival (@joylandfest) September 22, 2022

Years & Years recently released a cover of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ as part of a ‘Home Session’ for Apple Music, having previously praised the track when explaining how he came to cover it. “When I first heard ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ I wanted to take off all my clothes and run screaming through the street,” Alexander explained, adding, “Watching Lil Nas X’s ascent has been so exciting and inspirational to myself as a gay artist.”

The singer also released Years & Years’ third studio album ‘Night Call’ earlier this year in January. Speaking to NME for The Big Read ahead of the album’s release, Alexander discussed the project’s evolution into a solo endeavour with the departure of bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

“We could never really agree on what we liked in the music and what direction we wanted to go in, so that made the songwriting process difficult,” he explained.

“It was never lyrics; [Goldsworthy and Türkmen] would never touch lyrics. It was just, like, general direction: how ‘poppy’ something was gonna be. Pop was, like, a dirty world, which is a little crazy.”

The lineup for Joyland Jakarta so far is:

Years & Years

Cornelius

Mild High Club

Kiefer

Moonchild

Phum Viphurit

Sales

Prep

Secret Number

The Adams

Dialog Dini Hari

Efek Rumah Kaca

Gamaliél

Hindia

Isyana Sarasvati

Kunto Aji

The Panturas

Monita Tahalea

Project Pop

RAN

SCALLER

SIVIA

Tulus

White Shoes & The Couples Company

Yura Yunita

Ali

Batavia Collective

Crayola Eyes

The Dare

Monkey to Millionaire

Peunggu

Reruntuh

Salon RNB

Skandal