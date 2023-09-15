Years & Years’ Olly Alexander to receive waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander has become the latest artist to receive their own waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The singer and actor’s waxwork will debut at the London branch of the world famous attraction next month.

“I’m completely overwhelmed and honestly in shock and disbelief to think I’ve been made into a figure for the iconic Madame Tussauds London!” Alexander said in a statement.

“My brain simply cannot process it. Getting to be involved in the process was so cool and I feel very honoured to have been so lovingly sculpted into such a gorgeous figure – I’ve seen a sneak peek and I love it! I really can’t wait to hang out with the other figures especially Freddie Mercury, ET and Beyonce.”

Tim Waters of Madame Tussauds added: “We are over the moon to be launching Olly Alexander’s first-ever Madame Tussauds figure. He’s transforming the music landscape for artists and fans alike and his powerful role in ‘It’s a Sin’ has left a real legacy of positive change for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. It’ll be the only place in the world that fans will be able to come and see his likeness.”

“We’re having the best time working so closely with Olly on his figure, his energy and creative spirit is contagious, the hardest part of the process has been settling on which of his showstopping outfits to style his figure in!”

Earlier this summer, Madame Tussauds unveiled seven new Harry Styles waxworks across their international locations.

The seven new statues are located around the world with one placed in Madame Tussauds London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Each one depicts Styles in some of his most memorable outfits.

Years & Years’ third studio album ‘Night Call’ came out in January of 2022. In a four-star review, NME described the project as a “collection of well-crafted bangers, most of which are begging to be blasted out of a subwoofer as debauchery rages”.

In 2021, Alexander announced that Years & Years would operate as his solo project, explaining: “I’ll tell you the honest truth of what happened was is; me, Mikey and Emre met, like, ten years ago,” he said.

“We’ve been in this band for a decade, and in that time, we’ve just kind of grown apart musically, right. We kind of stopped making music together, and when we announced that I was going to be Olly Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming if that makes sense.