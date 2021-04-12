Yeehaw! Someone’s made a country cover of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

A YouTuber has reworked Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ into a country song – listen to it below.

Alex Melton’s new version of the ‘From Under The Cork Tree’ single follows his cover of Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ last month.

Recorded in his ​”unfinished upstairs bathroom,” Melton’s rendition of ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ sees him strumming guitars and bass on the toilet, in the shower and sat on the bath.

The video’s description reads: “Join me in my unfinished upstairs bathroom for a down south version of Fall Out Boy’s smash hit Sugar We’re Goin’ Down played on the amazing Acoustasonic Tele! Shout out to Aaron Dethrage for mastering this for me.”

Listen to Melton’s reworking of the Fall Out Boy track below:

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy played ‘Centuries’ as part of a special pre-inauguration concert for US president-elect Joe Biden.

The Chicago band were joined by James Taylor, Carole King and more at the We The People event, which was co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

It was also announced that Fall Out Boy are getting their very own Funko Pop! figures.

Three figures of Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump were teased ahead of Funko Fair, which took place in January.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has revealed that she’s recorded a cover album full of country songs.

Speaking to MOJO (print edition), the singer said that in addition to the country covers album she’s got another collection of “other folk songs” waiting to be released.

Del Rey also insisted there has always been a country tone running through her music. “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country,” she said (via ContactMusic). “I mean, they’re definitely not pop.”