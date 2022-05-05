Yellow Claw and Weird Genius reunite for ‘Lonely’ featuring Novia Bachmid

Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw have released a new collaborative single with Indonesian electronic music trio Weird Genius, ‘Lonely’ featuring Indonesian singer-actress Novia Bachmid.

The second collaboration between the two acts since 2020’s ‘HUSH’, the single was released on streaming platforms on May 4 alongside a music video set at a neon-lit club called ‘Hotel Barong’ (after Yellow Claw’s Amsterdam-based record label Barong Family).

“I’ve waited so long to feel so lonely / Pray they don’t find me, leave no trace / Gotta disappear keep it low key,” Bachmid sings on the hook.

Watch the music video for Yellow Claw and Weird Genius’ single ‘Lonely’ featuring Nova Bachmid below.

Yellow Claw’s last full-length came in the form of their 2020 record ‘Never Dies’, which was their fourth studio album. The duo have released several EPs and compilations since, notably 2021’s ‘The Holy Bassgod’ EP, which featured remixes of Dysomnia’s ‘Bassgod’ and ‘Kawaii 808’ with Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl.

Weird Genius last released the collaborative single ‘Future Ghost’ with Thai-Belgian singer-songwriter Violette Wautier in September last year. The single was their third single of the year following their collaboration ‘Last Summer’ with Tokyo Machine in February, and a Mandarin single titled ‘Clock Of Reincarnation’ with Moi Yang the following month.

The trio became the first Asian act to sign with Universal Music Group’s electronic imprint Astralwerks in August 2020 in the wake of the success of their breakout single ‘Lathi’, which won three awards at that year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards.

Novia Bachmid, a breakout star from the 2019-2020 season of Indonesian Idol, has released five singles since signing to Hit Records soon after her exit from the talent show. Notably, she teamed up with rapper Tuan Tigabelas for ‘Tangguh’, the official theme song for the 2021 Piala Presiden Esports tournament.