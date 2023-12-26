Yerin announces ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting event in Taipei

South Korean singer Yerin has announced her upcoming 2024 fanmeeting event ‘Woorin & I’.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Yerin and event organiser Oninn Asia announced that the former GFRIEND would be holding a fanmeeting event titled ‘Woorin & I’ in the Taiwanese city of Taipei in January 2024.

The Yerin’s fanmeeting even in Taipei will take place on January 14, 2024 at the Clapper Studio. Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 30 at 1:14pm local time at kktix.com.

It is currently unclear is Yerin will bring her upcoming ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting event to other counties. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Yerin’s ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting tour are:

JANUARY 2024

14: Taipei, Taiwan, Clapper Studio

Earlier this year, Yerin released her second solo mini-album ‘Ready, Set, Love’ under Bill Entertainment, which she signed to in April 2023 after leaving Sublime Artist Agency.

