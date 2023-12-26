Yerin announces ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting event in Taipei

South Korean singer Yerin has announced her upcoming 2024 fanmeeting event ‘Woorin & I’.
On Christmas Day (December 25), Yerin and event organiser Oninn Asia announced that the former GFRIEND would be holding a fanmeeting event titled ‘Woorin & I’ in the Taiwanese city of Taipei in January 2024.
The Yerin’s fanmeeting even in Taipei will take place on January 14, 2024 at the Clapper Studio. Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 30 at 1:14pm local time at kktix.com.
It is currently unclear is Yerin will bring her upcoming ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting event to other counties. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for Yerin’s ‘Woorin & I’ 2024 fanmeeting tour are:
JANUARY 2024
14: Taipei, Taiwan, Clapper Studio
【YERIN 1st FANMEETING 〈WOORIN & I 〉 IN TAIPEI】#售票資訊
◼️售票日期：2023年12月30日(週六)，13:14開賣
◼️售票網址：https://t.co/UieSjf6DK6
◼️演出日期：2024年1月14日
◼️演出地點：CLAPPER STUDIO #예린 #YERIN #YERIN_WOORIN_I#FANMEETING #TAIPEI @YERIN_OFFICIAL_ pic.twitter.com/uENykC45Y3
— ONINNASIA (@oninnasia_tw) December 25, 2023
Earlier this year, Yerin released her second solo mini-album ‘Ready, Set, Love’ under Bill Entertainment, which she signed to in April 2023 after leaving Sublime Artist Agency.
In other touring news, South Korean singer Daesung of K-pop boyband Big Bang has announced the dates and venues for his upcoming 2024 ‘D’s IS ME’ tour of Japan.
Meanwhile, South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth have announced a new Manila stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour, which they have described as a “full scale concert”.