Yeule announces US tour dates in July

Singapore-born, London-based artist Yeule has announced the dates of their upcoming US tour in July.

Following the February release of their latest album ‘Glitch Princess’, Yeule – aka Nat Ćmiel – is set to promote the record around North America. It will kick off in Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall on July 15, followed by a performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival the next day. Their set is on the second day of Pitchfork, which will be headlined by Mitski, Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus.

Yeule is also scheduled to perform in Portland, San Francisco and in two dates in Los Angeles, before ending the tour in New York and Brooklyn. The Brooklyn show at National Sawdust and the first Los Angeles date at the Echo are already sold out.

See the full list of Yeule’s US tour dates below and find tickets here:

Prior to their visit to North America, Yeule will open for Charli XCX in May, on the UK/Ireland leg of the pop star’s Crash tour.

Yeule released the 13-track ‘Glitch Princess’ in early February. The album includes previously released singles ‘The Things They Did To Me Out Of Love’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’, ‘Friendly Machine’ and ‘Too Dead Inside’. It also carries their joint effort with Japanese hip-hop artist Tohji titled ‘Perfect Blue’.