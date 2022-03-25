Yeule is planning to release another album this year

After dropping sophomore album ‘Glitch Princess’ in February, Yeule has revealed they are looking to release another album this year.

Less than two months after the Singapore-born, London-based artist released ‘Glitch Princess’, Yeule – aka Nat Ćmiel – is close to wrapping up work on its more acoustically driven follow-up, according to Pitchfork. The album, as Yeule described it, is “going to sound like emo for cyborgs”.

The upcoming album – which has yet to receive a title or release date – will take on a brighter tone than its predecessors. “I wouldn’t say that all the songs on the new album are happy, but I think it’s sweeter,” they told Pitchfork.

Advertisement

“I’m coming to a point where I’m tired of being self-loathing. This is no longer Tumblr 2012.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yeule spoke about their upbringing in Singapore, a country they called “very nationalist”. They added: “If you’re not for Singapore, then say goodbye to grants or government sponsorships. And the education system made me meticulous, in a fucked up way. It was crazy being ostracized if you didn’t hit a certain number – like, goodbye. There’s also not a lot to do if you don’t have money. It’s like a theme park sometimes – that’s why I was in my room making music and doing stuff on my computer.”

“Singapore will always be my home though, and there are many nice things about it – like, bro the sunsets are crazy, the sky is on fire,” they continued. “And now, after living in the UK since university, I can go back and see it in a different light.”

Yeule is slated to open for Charli XCX in May on the UK/Ireland leg of the pop star’s Crash tour before embarking upon a North America tour in support of ‘Glitch Princess’. Find tickets to their US tour here.

Advertisement

Yeule released the album ‘Glitch Princess’ in early February. It includes the tracks ‘The Things They Did To Me Out Of Love’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’, ‘Friendly Machine’ and ‘Too Dead Inside’. The record was the follow-up to their 2019 debut studio album ‘Serotonin II’.