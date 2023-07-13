Yeule announces new album, shares two new singles

Singapore-born, London-based artist Yeule has announced their third album, ‘Softscars’.

Today (July 13), the artist to took their social media to announce the album, which will arrive on September 22 via Ninja Tune. In the process, they also shared the album’s cover art, shared its track list and also released two new singles from the record. Pre-orders can be made here.

Check out the announcement below.

Advertisement

Yeule said of ‘Softscars’ via a press statement: “I took the metaphor of the scar to represent each song, and each scar remains soft. Whether you’re healing from emotional trauma or a physical wound, time never heals a scar completely. There’s no more pain, but you can still see the mark afterward. I have a deep feeling that the things my ancestors went through got passed down; there’s some trauma that just sticks. There was always decay and distortion in my life, there’s always been something wrong or ugly. So the scar reminds me that I’m being protected, and I should protect myself.”

To accompany the announcement of ‘Softscars’, Yeule has released two singles from the forthcoming album, titled ‘Dazies’ and ‘Fish In The Pool’. Listen to both tracks below.

‘Dazies’ comes with an official music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Besides ‘Dazies’ and ‘Fish In The Pool’, Yeule’s upcoming album will also include the previously released single ‘Sulky Baby’.

The tracklist for Yeule’s ‘Softscars’ is:

‘X W x’ ‘Sulky Baby’ ‘Softscars’ ‘4ui12’ ‘Ghosts’ ‘Dazies’ ‘Fish In The Pool’ ‘Software Update’ ‘Inferno’ ‘Bloodbunny’ ‘Cyber Meat’ ‘Aphex Twin Flame’

Yeule announced their signing to Ninja Tune in May. At the time, they also announced a string of headlining shows in the US and UK later this year. They will perform in Chicago on October 10, New York on October 15 and Los Angeles on October 29. They will also perform in London on December 11. Get your tickets to Yeule’s US and UK shows here.

Yeule released their sophomore album ‘Glitch Princess’ in 2022. The record featured the tracks ‘The Things They Did To Me Out Of Love’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’, ‘Friendly Machine’ and ‘Too Dead Inside’. The record was the follow-up to their 2019 debut studio album ‘Serotonin II’.