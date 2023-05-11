Yeule announces signing to Ninja Tune, shares new single ‘Sulky Baby’

Singapore-born, London-based artist Yeule has released a new single, ‘Sulky Baby’, alongside news of new US and UK headlining shows later this year and their signing with Ninja Tune.

The new track – out today (May 11) – comes via Yeule’s new label Ninja Tune, which also houses the likes of Thundercat, Peggy Gou, Young Fathers, Bonobo and more.

‘Sulky Baby’, which is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Yeule themselves and Jaxon Whittington, is a melancholic tune that blends 2000s alt-rock and shoegaze.

Watch the music video for ‘Sulky Baby’, which also stars Yeule below.

Yeule said of the newly released track via a press statement: “‘Sulky Baby’ was like a 2000s alt-rock shoegaze hybrid tinted in sad satire. I felt like I was talking to a younger version of me, stopping her from crying, looking back at the ways I betrayed and neglected that innocence from myself. I failed to protect her and I felt like I needed to go back in time and fulfil what she was starved of. So that she could return to my side. So that I can smile like a little kid again.”

They continued: “The song gives quite vivid descriptions of a depression I felt with almost a burning passion, yet I tried to give it a light-hearted tone. I think romanticizing is not always that bad. It helps to do it sometimes when you’re dealing with a repressed memory. I think it is called an advantaged delusion? Sometimes, that’s the only way I can remember parts of me I don’t want to remember, so that I can lay her to rest and heal. My mother used to tell me as a child, not to sulk all the time. I guess that’s why sulking is so special to me.”

Yeule has also announced a string of headlining shows in the US and UK later this year. They will perform in Chicago on October 10, New York on October 15 and Los Angeles on October 29. They will also perform in London on December 11. Get your tickets to Yeule’s US and UK shows here.

Yeule’s 2023 performance dates are:

OCTOBER

10 – Metro – Chicago, IL

15 – Webster – New York, NY

29 – Fonda – Los Angeles, CA

DECEMBER

11 – HERE at Outernet – London, UK

‘Sulky Baby’ marks Yeule’s first release since their 2022 album ‘Glitch Princess’, which featured the tracks ‘The Things They Did To Me Out Of Love’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’, ‘Friendly Machine’ and ‘Too Dead Inside’. The record was the follow-up to their 2019 debut studio album ‘Serotonin II’.