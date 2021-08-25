Yeule shares acoustic cover of Adrianne Lenker’s ‘Two Reverse’

London-based Singaporean synth-pop artist Yeule has shared an acoustic cover of Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s ‘Two Reverse’.

The melancholic cover was uploaded onto YouTube and the artist’s Instagram page on Tuesday evening (August 24). The video sees Yeule sitting atop a concrete linkway leading to a building. Yeule’s take on the song follows the acoustic arrangement of the original, with added reverb touches to their vocals.

Watch Yeule’s wistful rendition of ‘Two Reverse’ below.

Yeule’s cover of ‘Two Reverse’ is the second tribute the artist has paid to Lenker. In April, they released a cover of Big Thief’s ‘Cattails’.

The cover comes less than a month after the release of ‘Serotonin X Remixes’ in late July. The five-track EP serves as a remix collection for their 2019 album ‘Serotonin II’.

The EP features remixes from Singaporean ambient musician Kin Leonn, vaporwave producer George Clanton, synth-pop musician HANA and Texas house artist dj poolboi. It also features an alternate rework of ‘Eva’ by Yeule.

In June, Yeule remixed Car Seat Headrest’s ‘Deadlines (Thoughtful)’ for the American indie rock outfit’s remix EP, ‘MADLO: Remixes’. The same month, they also remixed Japanese pop band Urbangarde’s ‘Akuma des Akum’.

In January, Yeule released a new single entitled ‘My Name is Nat Ćmiel’. The single serves as the first taste of their upcoming album ‘Glitch Princess’, which is expected to arrive later this year via Bayonet Records. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.