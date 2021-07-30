Yeule shares remixes of songs from 2019 debut ‘Serotonin II’ in ‘Serotonin X’

Yeule has released ‘Serotonin X’, which comprises five remixes of songs from the London-based Singaporean electronic pop artist’s 2019 debut album ‘Serotonin II’.

Arriving today (July 30), ‘Serotonin X’ features reworks of the songs ‘Eva’ and ‘Poison Arrow’. Vaporwave producer George Clanton and Singaporean ambient musician Kin Leonn took on the former track, while Texas house artist dj poolboi and synth pop artist HANA put their own spin on the latter. ‘Serotonin X’ also features an ethereal alternate version of ‘Eva’.

Stream ‘Serotonin X’ below and find it on other digital platforms here:

The release of ‘Serotonin X’ comes after three livestreams from Yeule, who teased the new remixes in DJ sets on their Twitch channel once a week.

In January, Yeule released the song ‘My Name Is Nat Ćmiel’, which teased their new album ‘Glitch Princess’. It’s expected to be released later this year on Bayonet Records, which also released ‘Serotonin II’ in 2019.

Earlier this month, Yeule released a remastered version of their 2016 EP ‘Pathos’ on digital platforms. In June, they contributed a remix of Car Seat Headrest’s song ‘Deadlines (Thoughtful)’ to the American indie rock band’s new ‘MADLO: Remixes’ EP. In April, the artist also shared a cover of Big Thief’s song ‘Cattails’.