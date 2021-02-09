YFN Lucci has been released from jail on bond after murder charge

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has reportedly been released from jail after posting £362,800 ($500,000 USD) bond.

The rapper – real name Rayshawn Bennett – turned himself into police back in January, facing murder charges relating to a shooting that occurred in December of last year.

Now, TMZ is reporting that 29-year-old Bennett posted his bond and was released on Monday (February 8). Although his release comes with terms, like not being able to leave his residence except for medical attention, legal proceedings and to see his children.

Advertisement

He will also be required to wear an ankle bracelet, surrender his passport and not engage in any contact with alleged victims, witnesses or co-defendants in his case. In addition, he cannot post on social media or associate himself with any gang members or convicted felons.

Bennett was held at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after it was announced by police that he was wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Last month, Bennett’s attorney Drew Findling said that he believed there was no basis for any charges against Bennett.

“Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” Findling said.

Bennett was initially denied bond, but Findling pushed for his release on the basis that he cares for his mother and four children.