YG Entertainment, Avex launch joint 2024 audition programme

K-pop agency YG Entertainment and Japanese entertainment company Avex have launched a joint 2024 audition programme.

Today (February 13), YG Entertainment and Avex announced the launch of their new 2024 audition programme, which will be a bid to “discover the next global artist candidates”, per the official website.

Online applications for the auditions will run from now until March 10, and is open to anyone born between April 2, 2003 and April 1, 2013 regardless of gender or nationality.

In-person auditions will be conducted in the Japanese cites of Sapporo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Osaka, Tokyo, Sendai and Okinawa from April 7 to May 6. A third audition round will be held from June to July, with more details to come at a future date.

YG Entertainment is best known for launching popular K-pop groups such as 2NE1, BLACKPINK, Big Bang and more. Meanwhile, avex launched the girl group XG through its subsidiary label xgalx in 2022.

Notably, YG Entertainment and Avex also established the Japanese record label YGEX in 2011. Since its launch, the label has largely published Japanese-language music releases by several YG Entertainment artists.

In other news, YG Entertainment’s latest girl group BABYMONSTER released their new single ‘Stuck in the Middle’ earlier this month. It comes just two months after they made their debut in November 2023 with the song ‘Batter Up’.

Meanwhile, pre-debut member Ahyeon will rejoin the group in April 2024 when they release their first mini-album, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk has announced.