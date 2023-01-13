YG Entertainment introduces first member of new girl group BabyMonster

YG Entertainment has officially introduced Haram as the first member of its upcoming girl group, BabyMonster.

On January 12 at midnight KST, the label uploaded a live performance video of the up-and-coming idol delivering a rendition of Mario’s 2004 single, ‘Let Me Love You’. Not much is known about Haram at this point, apart from her age of 15 years old, which was shared in the video.

Advertisement

YG Entertainment first announced its plans to debut a new girl group through a video titled ‘YG NEXT MOVEMENT’ on the last day of 2022. It featured clips of the girl group’s members singing and dancing during rehearsals along with anecdotes from their labelmates.

“Think of them as a baby that has the genes of YG,” YG Entertainment founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk said of BabyMonster. “Just like how they shocked me at monthly evaluations over the past four years, I really hope they become stars that will shock this world.”

BabyMonster will be the agency’s first girl group after seven years, after BLACKPINK who debuted in 2016. Other details on the girl group’s line-up and debut date have yet to be released.

In other YG Entertainment news, BLACKPINK have amassed 2billion YouTube views on their ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ music video, making them the first K-pop group to achieve such a feat on a single music video.

With this, the girl group rank just behind soloist Psy’s viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which has 4.6billion views at the time of publication.