New YG Entertainment girl group BABYMONSTER to debut in November

YG Entertainment’s new girl group, BABYMONSTER, are finally set to debut in November, the agency has confirmed.

The act will be the first female group to debut on the label since BLACKPINK arrived under the agency in 2016.

BABYMONSTER’s debut track will boast a “powerful mood”, according to YG. “To come up with the best output, we have been extra cautious about the lead track,” the label said in a press release (per Korea JoongAng Daily).

“All preparations have been completed, and when the girl group officially debuts in November, we plan on relentlessly marching forward at full speed, so please look forward [to BABYMONSTER].”

It added that the group is practicing the song’s choreography and will shoot the music video for the single later this month.

Previously, BABYMONSTER had been scheduled to debut in September. At the time that timeframe was reported, it was said the agency had chosen a “strong hip-hop song” for the group to debut with.

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed the line-up for the upcoming girl group would feature all seven members featured in the group’s web show Last Evaluation, despite previously saying the group would only include five members. The final line-up includes Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora and Asa.

Over the course of Last Evaluation, the members underwent challenges in order for YG Entertainment to choose who would debut. During the show, the members of the girl group performed covers of popular songs, from BLACKPINK’s ‘Stay’ to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘traitor’.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are still negotiating their contract renewals with YG Entertainment, following their seventh anniversary earlier this year. In the midst of the discussions, rapper Jennie released a special solo single, ‘You & Me’, last week (October 6) after premiering the track on the ‘Born Pink’ world tour.