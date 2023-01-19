YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video.

Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.

Advertisement

In the past week, YG Entertainment has been drumming up anticipation for BABYMONSTER’s debut by sharing dance routines and song covers via the label’s YouTube channel. The label has uploaded a video featuring 15-year-old member Haram’s vocal cover of Mario’s 2004 single, ‘Let Me Love You’, and another of Ahyeon singing ‘Sway With Me’ by Saweetie and GALXARA.

YG Entertainment first announced plans to debut a new girl group through a video titled ‘YG NEXT MOVEMENT’ on December 31, 2022. It featured clips of the girl group’s members training during rehearsals along with anecdotes about the trainees from their labelmates.

“Think of them as a baby that has the genes of YG,” YG Entertainment founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk said of BABYMONSTER. “Just like how they shocked me at monthly evaluations over the past four years, I really hope they become stars that will shock this world.”