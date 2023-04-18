YG Entertainment refutes BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kang Dong-won dating rumours

YG Entertainment has released a new statement about the dating rumours surrounding Rosé of BLACKPINK.

Earlier this year, Rosé appeared on an Instagram Story posted by Italian fashion designer’s Riccardo Tisci. The K-pop idol was at a social gather, which also included South Korean actor Kang Dong-won (Broker).

Soon after Rosé and Kang started to be swept up in dating rumours, with social media users claiming that the duo were in a relationship based on their alleged matching accessories and outfits.

Advertisement

Rosé’s agency YG Entertainment first responded to the rumours in the morning of April 17 with a statement to South Korean media, saying: “It is difficult to confirm [the rumors] because it is a private issue pertaining to our artists.”

However, the dating rumours between Rosé and Kang continued thereafter, prompting YG Entertainment to release a second statement in the evening of April 17.

“Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued,” the K-pop agency told SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi.

“We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated,” YG Entertainment added.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella. It follows their debut appearance in 2019, when they were the first female K-pop act to perform at the festival altogether.