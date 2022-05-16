YG felony robbery case dismissed after civil settlement

Rapper YG has won a dismissal of a felony robbery case against him in Las Vegas today (May 16).

The rapper paid a “nuisance settlement” to the man who alleged that the rapper stole his chain during a confrontation in 2018.

A trial was due to begin on May 16 but defence lawyer Gia Marina told Rolling Stone that “the victim no longer wanted to pursue the case and didn’t want to travel, so the state dismissed it. He was an out-of-state victim,” she said.

The rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the alleged victim in the case was “made whole” by an undisclosed civil settlement. YG retains his innocence in the case and reiterated through his lawyer that he didn’t steal the chain.

“YG didn’t steal his chain,” Tacopina also told Rolling Stone.

“This was a nuisance settlement. The man lost his neck chain during a scuffle. This was an out-of-court settlement that is confidential.”

The chain in the case was reportedly valued at between $3,000 and $9,000 (£2435 and £7305), as reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The alleged victim, who was reported to be a fan, claimed that they’d asked for a photo with the rapper but was blocked by his entourage.

The fan reportedly told police that Jackson ripped the chain off of his neck, with security footage reviewed by Las Vegas police also showed that Jackson walked away from the man “with a a shiny object” in his hand, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera told the Review-Journal in a statement.

NME has reached out to representatives for YG for comment.

Meanwhile, last year, YG‘s ‘My Krazy Life’ track returned to streaming services with altered lyrics after a track on the 2014 album faced a backlash for its controversial lyrics.