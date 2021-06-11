YHB Sleepsalot teams up with SonaOne in uplifting single ‘Jatuh Boi’

Singaporean rapper YHB Sleepsalot has teamed up with Malaysian artist SonaOne for his latest single ‘Jatuh Boi’.

Produced by frequent collaborators RIIDEM and FlightSch, the song was released onto major streaming services on Friday (June 11) via Def Jam Singapore. ‘Jatuh Boi’ comes less than a month since YHB and SonaOne were featured on Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka’s most recent song, ‘Orang Lain’.

‘Jatuh Boi’ – adapting a commonly used phrase to describe failure in Malay – serves as an anthem to anyone wanting to push forward after going through tough times. In a press statement, YHB said that he “took the phrase” and “flipped it into something positive and empowering”.

“When I wake up I don’t ever fall, that’s my warning / I don’t want to live life as a shadow of a ghost / They claim to be smart, so show me / I don’t get involved with that kind of energy,” he raps in the chorus of the track.

Listen to ‘Jatuh Boi’ below:

YHB added that the track fulfils a long-held dream of working with SonaOne. “He has constantly been someone I look up to,” he said. “We have great chemistry together so our workflow coming out with this song was very quick and natural.”

Meanwhile, SonaOne revealed that the song was made from scratch within 24 hours, while the recordings were done remotely via Zoom. “The concept is something that we and many people can relate to, and we hope to inspire others not to give up and rise again even when they fall,” the Malaysian rapper said.

‘Jatuh Boi’ will also be accompanied by a music video directed by Feroz Flique which premieres later tonight (June 11) at 9PM SGT.

In April, the 19-year-old YHB released the track ‘Don’t Miss Demo’ shortly after being added to imprint Def Jam Singapore’s roster.

YHB, who began making original music at the age of 16, has released numerous singles including ‘Terminal’ and ‘Blow Up’ since 2019.