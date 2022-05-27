Ylona Garcia avoids labels on new single, ‘Vibin’

Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter and 88rising signee Ylona Garcia has dropped a new single entitled ‘Vibin’.

Released via 88rising’s Paradise Rising offshoot on Friday (May 27), the fresh pop cut sees Ylona Garcia avoiding putting labels on a new relationship, instead choosing to enjoy it for what it is.

“We only known each other nine days / Don’t say too much / We ain’t gotta tell ’em ’bout us ’cause we just vibin’”, she sings over the single’s catchy chorus.

Listen to Ylona Garcia’s ‘Vibin’ below.

“’Vibin’ is a really special song to me because it truly captures where I am artistically, and where I plan to go sonically. The track is about meeting someone new and not wanting to feel pressured to define the relationship – we’re just vibin and enjoying every moment as they come,” Garcia explained via a press statement.

‘Vibin’ marks the Filipino-Australian singer’s second single of the year following ‘Entertain Me’ in early January. ‘Entertain Me’ serves as a theme song for Riot Games’ new Filipino Valorant agent, Neon. The song also received a futuristic music video and got a remix featuring 220 KID in early March.

Garcia will perform at 88rising’s festival Head In The Clouds in August. The two-day affair will also feature performances from Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, Jay Park, Warren Hue, MILLI and more.

Ylona Garcia made her debut on the label’s Filipino imprint Paradise Rising with ‘All That’ in March last year, following it up in September with the single ‘Don’t Go Changing’.