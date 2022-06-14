Ylona Garcia enjoys a pool party in ‘Vibin’ music video

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia has dropped the music video for her latest single ‘Vibin’.

The visual was launched today (June 14) via her label 88rising’s official YouTube channel. The artist goes from putting on her makeup to heading to the pool party area, where she dances with the crowd. It ends with the singer and her friends continuing the party until late in the evening.

Watch the ‘Vibin’ music video here:

‘Vibin’ is the 20-year-old’s second release of the year, which arrived last month. In a press statement, she revealed that she considers the single “really special”. She explained that the track captures where she is artistically and where she plans to go sonically.

This pop anthem follows the track called ‘Entertain Me’ in January. It served as the theme song for Riot Games’ new Filipino Valorant agent, Neon.

Garcia, who dropped her debut single on 88rising in 2021, is scheduled to perform at the label’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in California this August. Artists who are set to appear at the two-day affair include Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, BIBI, No Rome, MILLI, Warren Hue and more.