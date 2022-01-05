Ylona Garcia is unfazed on new single, ‘Entertain Me’

Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia has released her latest single, ‘Entertain Me’.

The single, which arrived on all major streaming platforms on Wednesday (January 5), features a slow build to pulsating electronics, bright synths and thumping bass kicks. Garcia sings about not letting a love interest’s red flags and behaviour bring her down, instead choosing to just keep them around for entertainment.

“I won’t let you take mall that you want from me / Try and leave me with nothing, that shit don’t faze me / What kind of girl you take me for / I don’t need your petty company / Least I know you’re good for something / You entertain me,” she sings in the anthemic chorus.

Listen to ‘Entertain Me’ below.

‘Entertain Me’ serves as the 88rising artist’s first single of 2022. In March last year, Ylona Garcia made her debut on 88rising imprint Paradise Rising with her single, ‘All That’.

‘All That’ was followed by Garcia’s September single ‘Don’t Go Changing’. The track is set to feature on 88rising’s upcoming compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III′ along with NIKI’s ‘Split’ and ‘Californa’ by Rich Brian, Warren Hue and NIKI.

Garcia released her debut album ‘My Name Is Ylona Garcia’ in 2016, and went viral two years later when she collaborated with former American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez and Filipino-American singer AJ Rafael for a ‘Classic Karaoke Songs Medley’ on YouTube.