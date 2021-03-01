Ylona Garcia joins 88rising’s Philippine label Paradise Rising

Filipino singer Ylona Garcia has officially joined 88rising’s Philippine offshoot Paradise Rising.

This comes after the 18-year-old posted a teaser on Twitter on February 24 with the caption “sooner than you think.” 88rising posted the same tweet and tagged Garcia, sparking speculations among fans.

The singer also replied to a fan on February 25, saying she “can’t wait to show you everything i’ve been working on.”

Advertisement

“Welcome the wonderful Ylona Garcia to the family. good things to come,” 88rising posted on social media on Friday (February 26) morning.

See the announcement below.

Welcome the wonderful Ylona Garcia to the family 🌟 good things to come ❤️ @paradiserising pic.twitter.com/BID0QFSsIM — 88rising (@88rising) February 26, 2021

Garcia got her start when she joined Pinoy Big Brother: 737 in 2015 and won 2nd Teen Big Placer. She’s performed in local variety shows ASAP and It’s Showtime, and starred in dramas On the Wings of Love and Sana Dalawa ang Puso.

She released her debut album ‘My Name Is Ylona Garcia’ in 2016 when she was only 14. Two years later, she went viral when Filipino-American singer AJ Rafael uploaded a “Classic Karaoke Songs Medley” collaboration on YouTube with her and former American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez. At the time of writing, the video has over 6 million views.

Advertisement

From 2019 to 2020, Garcia released various singles like ‘Maybe a Little Bit’ featuring R&B singer Jay R, ‘Lie So Well’ and ‘Spilt Milk’. She performed the latter in 88rising’s Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival in December.

In an effort to spotlight more Filipino talent, 88rising partnered with local telecom provider Globe to launch Paradise Rising in July 2020. The first group of artists that were signed were Jason Dhakal, Kiana V, Fern., Leila Alcasid and Massiah. All of them contributed to the label’s first release, the compilation album ‘semilucent’.