Ylona Garcia wears her heart on her sleeve in new single ‘Don’t Go Changing’

Ylona Garcia has released the new single, ‘Don’t Go Changing’, which will appear on 88rising’s compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds 3′.

Out today (September 14) on all major streaming platforms via 88rising, the R&B ballad is about grief through different stages of letting go. “‘Don’t Go Changing’ is a song that embraces truth towards life’s many mysteries, tough love in particular,” Garcia said in a statement.

She teamed up with industry veterans Jonas Jeberg and Marcus Lomax, who had previously worked with the likes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, respectively, on the single.

Garcia also dropped a music video, directed by Louis Browne. The visual follows the 19-year-old belting the emotional song as she roams her apartment, seeking comfort in nostalgic Filipino snacks.

Watch the music video below:

‘Don’t Go Changing’ will be part of 88rising’s upcoming collaborative album ‘Head In The Clouds 3’. It follows the Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue collaboration ‘California’, which came out in May.

It’s also the first out of three music videos of the label’s visual album to be released in tandem with the record, made in partnership with Samsung and R/GA. South Korean R&B singer BIBI will kick off its next instalment.

In March, Garcia made her debut on 88rising imprint Paradise Rising with the single called ‘All That’. The Filipino-Australian singer officially joined the Filipino sub-label a few days before the track was released.