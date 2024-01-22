Yong Jun-hyung confirms he’s in a relationship with HyunA

Former HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung has personally addressed his relationship with HyunA.

Last week, both Yong and HyunA uploaded the same image of themselves holding hands on Instagram, sparking rumours that they were in a relationship. At the time, both the singers’ agencies did not confirm or deny the rumours, though HyunA liked a comment that appeared to confirm the relationship.

Yong has since personally confirmed their relationship in a written message to fans. Using fan community platform fromm, the singer wrote that the news must have been “shocking” to fans, per Koreaboo. “We’re doing well, bringing positive energy to each other. I wish that you would please support us,” he added, ending the message by urging his fans to take care of themselves.

HyunA was previously in a relationship with former PENTAGON member and soloist DAWN from 2016 to 2022, and left former agency CUBE Entertainment after going public with their relationship in 2018. The couple announced their engagement in February 2022, but split in November that year.

Yong and HyunA were previously also labelmates under CUBE Entertainment, before they left in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Yong had been a former member of boyband HIGHLIGHT (formerly known as B2ST). He left the group in 2019 after it became known that he had been involved in the Burning Sun scandal that year.

The couple have faced considerable backlash since the upload of their Instagram posts, with several of HyunA’s international fan pages deleting their accounts or condemning the relationship between the pair.

Both singers’ Instagram comments have since been flooded with fans voicing their disappointment, particularly towards HyunA for entering a relationship with Yong due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.