YONLAPA, Death Of Heather and more to play Thailand’s Pow Fest this June

Thai music festival series Pow Fest has announced the lineup for its next event taking place in Bangkok this June.

The three-day affair – which will run from June 17 to 19 – will feature performances from YONLAPA, Death Of Heather, Folk 9, Anatomy Rabbit, Soft Pine and more.

Tickets to the festival, which is being held at Lido Connect in Bangkok, will cost THB500 for daily passes, while three-day tickets cost THB1,200. The festival will only be open to attendees who have received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and will have to provide negative ATK results at the event. Passes can be obtained here.

The festival was first scheduled to take place in June 2021 but was postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Thailand at the time. The festival has retained its performers from that shelved event, and tickets purchased for 2021 will be honoured at this June’s festival.

Pow Fest – a music festival series presented by Thai promoters Seen Scene Space – began in 2016. This year’s festival will be its sixth edition (and is thus dubbed Pow Fest 6). Past performers include Mitsume, Motorama, Gym and Swim, Bedchamber and more.

Pow Fest 6 is the latest Thai music festival to announce its return in 2022. Other upcoming festivals in Thailand this year include Creamfields, Kolour In The Park and Maho Rasop.

The lineup for Pow Fest 6 is:

June 17:

Anatomy Rabbit

Plasui Plasui

Door Plant

But Hate Panic

June 18:

Folk 9

Death Of Heather

YONLAPA

Wave And So

Soft Pine

June 19:

Plot

Summer Dress

Hariguem Zaboy

Cloud Behind

Dog Whine