Yonnyboii and ALYPH release cross-border single ‘Sengkek’

Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii and Singaporean producer-rapper ALYPH have come together to release their collaborative single ‘Sengkek’.

The single was released on streaming platforms today (February 24), with the music video set to premiere at 9pm local time. “Mimpi aku tinggi sangat / Ku tahu korang semua doubted / Semua sembang berisyarat / Takyah cakap lebih I got it” : “My dreams are so high up / I know you all doubted / Sending all kinds of signs / No need to say more, I got it”, Yonnyboii raps to a beat bolstered by deft pluckings on a guitar.

The track was also composed by Yonnyboii and ALPYH, with Malaysian rapper SonaOne taking on production duties.

Listen to ‘Sengkek’ below.

Yonnyboii previously released a remix of fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia artist and Singaporean rapper YHB Sleepsalot’s track, ‘Jatuh Boi’ in December 2021, going on to release several singles throughout 2022 in tracks like ‘NIKI’, ‘Kecewa’, and ‘bag.’ featuring upcoming rapper Nikira.

He also collaborated with Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo in October last year to release the single ‘Take Me Back’, which Tabudlo has said was inspired by Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, and the Weeknd. The two artists co-wrote the track, which focuses on a person unable to move on from their past love.

He released his debut EP ‘Yonny’ in 2020, and has since put out a new deluxe edition featuring two new tracks and a remix.

ALPYH crossed the border last year for an unexpected collaboration, recruiting Malaysian cosmetics mogul and social media personality Dato Seri Vida for a cameo on his October single ‘SWIPE’. ALPYH had revealed the mogul’s involvement in the track to NME prior to its release, explaining, “I wanted people to feel confident listening to the song. It’s a showcase of a character [Dato Seri Vida], and that’s what I wanted to bring to the song.”