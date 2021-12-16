Yonnyboii jumps on YHBSleepsalot’s ‘Jatuh Boi’ for cross-border remix

Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii has released a remix of fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia artist and Singaporean rapper YHB Sleepsalot’s track, ‘Jatuh Boi’.

The remix, whicih premiered alongside a video on December 15, is shorter than the original by about a minute, and sees Yonnyboii putting his own unique spin on the track with some fresh bars as he raps about naysayers and drama addicts.

“Packing my bags to LA / Now please get out of my face / Do it for the chase / but I’m Johny with the case / I know you all about that drama / I can give you a taste”, Yonnyboii raps as the music video pans around him relaxing in a neon-lit bedroom, occasionally flexing a sneaker for the camera.

Watch the music video for Yonnyboii’s ‘Jatuh Boi’ remix below.

‘Jatuh Boi’ was first released by the 19-year-old YHB Sleepsalot in June this year. It featured Malaysian rapper/producer SonaOne. The two had appeared on Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka’s song ‘Orang Lain’ just a month prior, and the chemistry between YHB Sleepsalot and SonaOne saw ‘Jatuh Boi’ fully written in just 24 hours.

YHB Sleepsalot most recently appeared in an all-star Singaporean remix of Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ alongside Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja, and singer-songwriter YAØ.

Yonnyboii has been promoting his 2020 debut EP ‘Yonny’ with a new deluxe edition featuring two new tracks and a remix, and recently teamed up with fellow Malaysian rappers Zynakal and Asyraf Nasir for ‘Tak Sangka’.

Earlier this year in April, he came together with Southeast Asian artists Raisa, Matthaios and Sprite for a trilingual song inspired by the Disney animated film Raya and The Last Dragon, ‘Trust Again’.