Yonnyboii shares romantic new single, ‘NIKI’

Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii has shared a new single titled ‘NIKI’, which was written as a ballad for his wife, Nina.

The track was released on streaming platforms on Friday (January 21), with a music video slated to premiere on January 28.

‘NIKI’ sees the rapper trade in his usual hard-hitting bars for light and catchy pop hooks which echo sentiments of deep love and adoration he feels for his wife, set against exuberant synth-pop production.

Advertisement

“I start to believe in love / I needed a reason and I love you in seasons / I need you by my side forever” he belts over the track’s colourful chorus.

Listen to ‘NIKI’ below.

In a press release, Yonnyboii revealed that the track was written “just a few days before our engagement” and it was conceived while “imagining how beautiful our wedding would be as we sat on the dais”.

The song was originally planned to be played at their wedding reception, which took place last year, but he now wants “to share it with the world.”

While the song takes on the tone of a love story, its upcoming music video – due next Friday (January 28) will be “totally different” and “has some scientific elements”, according to Yonnyboii. “Though I am the main star, be on the lookout for a special appearance by a certain guest star,” he teased.

Advertisement

In October, Yonnyboii released a deluxe version of his 2020 album, ‘Yonny’. The deluxe version includes two new tracks, ‘Angel’ and ‘Tak Sangka’ featuring Zynakal and Asyraf Nasir.