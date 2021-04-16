Yoon Jisung releases colourful music video for ‘Love Song’

K-pop singer Yoon Jisung has made his comeback with a colourful music video for ‘Love Song’.

In the visual, the singer sits alone at home, restlessly fiddling through his phone and waiting for a message from someone he misses. The clip vibrant also features scenes of Yoon performing playful dance sequences.

‘Love Song’ is the title track from Yoon Jisung’s new mini-album ‘Temperature Of Love’. The five-track record is the artist’s first release since being discharged from the military in November 2020.

Yoon first got his big break appearing on the second season of the Mnet survival reality show Produce 101. He later on joined the project group Wanna One and pursued solo activities after their disbandment in 2018.

He released his first EP titled ‘Aside’ in February 2019, followed by a special album called ‘Dear Diary’ and the digital single ‘Winter, Flower’ later that year.

