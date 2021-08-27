Yoon Shi-yoon in talks to star in new drama by ‘Record Of Youth’ screenwriter

South Korean actor Yoon Shi-yoon has been offered the lead role of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama The Present Is Beautiful.

On August 26, Hankuk Kyungje reported that the 34-year-old actor had been cast in KBS’s new weekend drama The Present Is Beautiful. Shortly after, his agency MOA Entertainment told Newsen that Yoon was currently reviewing the offer.

“Yoon Shi-yoon has been offered a role in KBS 2TV’s new weekend drama The Present Is Beautiful and is positively reviewing the offer,” stated the agency, as translated by Soompi.

Yoon has reportedly been offered the series’ titular role, of Lee Hyun-jae, a divorce lawyer. The character is described to be uninterested in dating or marriage as a result of his busy lifestyle, but changes when he meets Hyun Mi-rae, who visits his office to file for an annulment of her marriage. The casting for the series’ female lead has yet to be revealed.

The Present Is Beautiful is written by screenwriter Ha Myung-hee, who recently worked on the hit 2020 slice-of-life drama Record Of Youth. Ha is also well-known for her work on Temperature Of Love (2017) and Doctors (2016). Joining her is director Kim Sung-geun (Age of Warriors). The series is slated to air in 2022.

In other K-drama news, South Korean television network tvN has released a new trailer for its upcoming thriller series Hometown, starring Minari actress Han Ye-ri. The mystery thriller series that follows a detective (played by Yoo Jaemyung), who heads to a small rural town to investigate a string of unsolved murders.